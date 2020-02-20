Video of Two-Legged Dog Crossing the Road in High Spirit Is Inspiring Tweeple

Two-Legged Dog Crossing Road (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Twitter)

If you lack inspiration any day, social media is an accurate place for you to seek motivation. There are plenty of videos that can restore your faith and pull your socks up to brace the challenges. Like this one, a video of a two-legged dog while crossing the road. Little did the pup know that it would inspire so many people online! The pooch at first loses its balance, while standing on two legs. But quickly gets up and crosses the road in high spirit. Spectators were surprised too seeing the pooch’s enthusiasm. The viral video is inspiring Tweeple as it has received thousands of views on the social media platform. If this clip does not inspire you, we don’t know what will. Video of Flamingos Feeding Their Young One Will Leave You Amazed At Nature's Ways.

The video seems to be an old one, resurfacing on social media after Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda shared it. He captioned the video, “A desire changes nothing. But determination changes everything.” Accurately explained! The short clip shows the two-legged dog crossing a road. After it tried to get down from the sidewalk, it loses its balance and falls. But quickly holds its grip and crosses the path, safely.

Watch the Viral Video:

A desire changes nothing... But determination changes everything 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NlEy6L7iWl — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 19, 2020

Tweeple was inspired by the dog. They flood the comment section praising the pooch for its spirit towards life. The clip so far has garnered more than 13,000 views, and the number is expected to increase.

Isn’t it great to see the pooch being so brave and full of life? Nothing can really stop the dog from doing what it wants to. And rightly so applies to our everyday lives. We often fall, but that does not mean, we won’t get up to fight the hurdles!