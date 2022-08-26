National Dog Day is an initiative to celebrate dogs and draw attention to the number of dogs in shelters and encourage the adoption of those who have yet to find a place to call home. National Dog Day is celebrated every year on August 26. It has now become a platform to encourage dog ownership of all breeds, mixed and pure, and continuously pushes for all dogs to live happy and abuse-free lives. People wish each other on this day by sending images of different breeds of dogs. As you celebrate National Dog Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated "pawwsitive" National Dog Day 2022 HD images, Happy Dog Day GIFs, cute dog photos and wallpapers of our furry bundles of joy that you can download and share on social media on their special day. International Dog Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know All About This Special Day for Our Furry Friends and Ways To Celebrate With Them.

This day was established in 2004 by Colleen Paige, who is a pet and lifestyle advocate. She decide to celebrate the day on August 26 because on this day, her family adopted her dog Sheltie when she was 10 years old. This day is an opportunity for all dog lovers to come forward and promote the adoption of different breeds of dogs. Here are HD Images and Wallpapers that you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them on National Dog Day 2022.

National Dog Day is all about paying tribute to these incredible animals who work selflessly to bring comfort, keep us safe and save lives. There are dogs that protect our safety and freedom by detecting drugs and bombs, as well as those who pull victims from wreckages and tragic situations. You can download and send these images to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day. Wishing everyone a Happy National Dog Day 2022!

