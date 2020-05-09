Mother’s Day 2020 Wishes and HD Images Take Over Twitter As Netizens Celebrate the Spirit of Motherhood

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

One of the most significant day, Mother’s Day 2020 is almost here. The day brings in joy and celebrations, as children around the world honour their moms, for so many things they do to keep us happy. Celebrated on the second Sunday of May, Mother’s Day 2020 is on May 10. Although, there is still a day to go for the special event to arrive, people have already taken to Twitter to wish their mothers. While this year’s celebration will be different than the previous years, because of the ongoing pandemic, the spirit of Mother’s Day 2020 is alive. Even though, some of you may not be under the same roof with your mom right now, but that certainly can never stop you from showering your love and appreciation to mothers. #MothersDay is trending on Twitter as netizens thank their moms and celebrate the spirit of motherhood. 7 Ways to Shower Your Mom With Love and Make the Bond Stronger While Social Distancing!

Moms are on duty on 364 days a year, and this one day, the entire world comes together to thank her for everything that she does. A mother’s love can never be explained in a few words. While it is true that every day should be celebrated as Mother’s Day, dedicating one day is an excellent opportunity to shower extra love and care to our mommies the great. Netizens have filled their timeline with Happy Mother’s Day wishes, sharing their messages to their mom’s, a day ahead of the event. Mother's Day 2020 Dates: Here's When Different Countries Around the World Ring in Celebrations Honouring Motherhood.

She wants to make me better than her But I know she is the best. She is my mother. #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/17xyxcGog7 — Simul Chowdhury (@SimulSChowdhury) May 9, 2020

An ounce of mother is worth a ton of priest. Happy Momma’s day. #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/7ODQUHXLB5 — Sapna Madan / सपना मदान (@sapnamadan) May 9, 2020

An Appreciated tweet for this Artist ❤#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/Rvw6NQC7UI — Mian Omer 🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) May 9, 2020

Animals Show Us What Motherhood Is All About and We Can’t Help but See Ourselves in Them #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/UlguzTV97w — OMG India ™ (@OMGIndia1) May 9, 2020

A mother is never off duty ❤️#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/olRm4nJKou — Stùpíd 420 😈 (@StupidLarka420) May 9, 2020

“When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” —Charley Benetto#MothersDay #mothersday2020 pic.twitter.com/6ITM4Axg3l — Rizwan MehsooD ®️ (@Rizwan_Mehsood) May 9, 2020

Owing to the ongoing situation, the celebration is bound to be different, but it cannot be less happening. We know you surely have planned many things to surprise your mother on a special day, while staying at home. Any praises we sing for the moms, will always seem less, but try to take simple steps to make them feel better. We wish all the mothers across the world, a very Happy Mother’s Day.