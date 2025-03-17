Popular Pakistani drama industry couple Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan have left fans and netizens puzzled by their recent television appearance. The controversy stems from Danish’s seemingly offhand remark about polygamy and his overall demeanour towards Ayeza during the show. Danish’s out-of-place “Mujhe Allah Ne 4 Shadiyon Ki Ijazat Di Hai” comment and overall demeanour towards his wife of ten years. Ayeza Khan, Pakistani Actress’ Bridal Look in Enthralling Red Lehenga Will Remind You of Rani Mukerji From ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna,’ See Pictures.

The Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai actor, who is hosting Mehfil-e-Ramazan—the Ramazan transmission along with Rabia Anam—was joined in by his superstar wife, Ayeza Khan. During the episode, Danish made a comment that many felt was insulting, humiliating, and outright crude for Ayeza. Of course, a section of social media has come out to defend Danish as well.

"Mujhay Allah ne ijazat di hai 4 shadioun ki, main kar nahi raha hun woh alag baat hai, lekin yeh ijazat mujhe Allah ne di hui hai, woh mujhse koi cheen nahi sakta hai," (Allah has given me permission to marry four times, it is another thing I am not marrying but Allah has given me the permission that nobody can snatch it from me), said Danish as his wife and mother of his two children nodded her head. Danish goes on to add “filhal jo hai inhi ke saath guzaar raha hun” meaning “as of now wishes to spend the life with her” out of love and respect.

Watch Danish Taimoor's 'Mujhe Allah Ne 4 Shadiyon Ki Ijazat Di Hai' Remark In Front of His Wife, Ayeza Khan!

The clip, however, came across as awkward, with Danish also questioning Ayeza about how long she intended to continue working. She responded that she enjoyed her career, though the interaction left many viewers uncomfortable.

Disappointing Comment

Red Flag in Real Life?

Right In Their Anger

Marriage Is Scary, What If He Is...

Hamza Abbasi's Video on Reason Behind '4 Marriage in Islam' Too Goes Viral

Burn

Some Support

Will This Help Do The Damage Control

The video quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions online. While some criticised Danish for his remarks, others defended him, arguing that his words were taken out of context.

Danish and Ayeza have been married for ten years, since tying the knot on August 8, 2014. They are parents to two kids, Hoorain and Rayan.

