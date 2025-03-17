Popular Pakistani drama industry couple Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan have left fans and netizens puzzled by their recent television appearance. The controversy stems from Danish’s seemingly offhand remark about polygamy and his overall demeanour towards Ayeza during the show. Danish’s out-of-place “Mujhe Allah Ne 4 Shadiyon Ki Ijazat Di Hai” comment and overall demeanour towards his wife of ten years. Ayeza Khan, Pakistani Actress’ Bridal Look in Enthralling Red Lehenga Will Remind You of Rani Mukerji From ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna,’ See Pictures.

The Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai actor, who is hosting Mehfil-e-Ramazan—the Ramazan transmission along with Rabia Anam—was joined in by his superstar wife, Ayeza Khan. During the episode, Danish made a comment that many felt was insulting, humiliating, and outright crude for Ayeza. Of course, a section of social media has come out to defend Danish as well.

"Mujhay Allah ne ijazat di hai 4 shadioun ki, main kar nahi raha hun woh alag baat hai, lekin yeh ijazat mujhe Allah ne di hui hai, woh mujhse koi cheen nahi sakta hai," (Allah has given me permission to marry four times, it is another thing I am not marrying but Allah has given me the permission that nobody can snatch it from me), said Danish as his wife and mother of his two children nodded her head. Danish goes on to add “filhal jo hai inhi ke saath guzaar raha hun” meaning “as of now wishes to spend the life with her” out of love and respect.

Watch Danish Taimoor's 'Mujhe Allah Ne 4 Shadiyon Ki Ijazat Di Hai' Remark In Front of His Wife, Ayeza Khan!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green TV Entertainment (@greenentertainment.official)

The clip, however, came across as awkward, with Danish also questioning Ayeza about how long she intended to continue working. She responded that she enjoyed her career, though the interaction left many viewers uncomfortable.

Disappointing Comment

Danish Taimur , an incredibly popular actor, who garners millions of views on his TV shows from all over the world, should speak responsibly . This is a warped image of the marriage system in Islam. Terrible. https://t.co/D7rbwxkZHJ — UziShi 🇵🇸 (@UzmaRS) March 16, 2025

Red Flag in Real Life?

Danish taimoor does not act in drama's he is a red flag in real life also 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/h2w0y2joKA — ayra (@elaichivalichai) March 17, 2025

Right In Their Anger

What a disgusting creature crap Danish Taimoor is ...eeewww More these PTV actors open their mouth more it's obnoxious abominable unbearable "Filhal dusri shadi nahi kar raha""FILHAL?? Feel soo sorry for Ayeza...how insulted she must hv felt Eeewww eewww n eeewwww — @Garam@tawa (@Rishan1642108) March 16, 2025

Marriage Is Scary, What If He Is...

Danish Taimoor, you’ve disappointed me…And poor Ayeza, how must she be feeling having to sit there and just nod because there’s really nothing else she could’ve done I mean— *sigh* https://t.co/KE0f9WyKwN — Moonshine🌙 (@whatssupitsmj) March 17, 2025

After watching danish taimoor's take on marriage, I m keeping my tahajjud game for a good spouse stronger cz there's no way I want a man with that trash mentality! 👺🤌🏻 — 🇵🇸 (@sheherba_no) March 17, 2025

Hamza Abbasi's Video on Reason Behind '4 Marriage in Islam' Too Goes Viral

Danish taimoor our baki mard hazrat ko jin ko lagta hai char shaadi ki ijazt hai but un ko yeh nai pata kis waja sa so kindly see this vedio pic.twitter.com/yvwA030oUq — escapewithmee (@mahin_shahzad) March 16, 2025

Burn

someone tell danish taimoor the only reason he's still a bit relevant is ayeza khan — iffii 🍉 (@ifrah_exe) March 16, 2025

imagine having ayeza khan, beautiful, educated, talented, mother to ur kids and still bragging on television about how you CAN marry three more. absolute trash. https://t.co/sO8oYqMJY6 — کشف (@duj4a) March 16, 2025

Some Support

May Allah always protect them from evil eyes. Their love for each other is strong and you can continue making up nonsense about them but that won't stop them. #DanishTaimoor #AyezaKhan #Daneza pic.twitter.com/xycID77ton — danishxayeza 🌸 (@danezasupremacy) March 16, 2025

Will This Help Do The Damage Control

Nobody will post this video because he is openly praising his wife and giving her the credit of all the blessing in his life. This place is so toxic but may Allah always protect him and Ayeza. Ameen.#DanishTaimoor #AyezaKhan pic.twitter.com/q6rNuIkO9E — danishxayeza 🌸 (@danezasupremacy) March 16, 2025

The video quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions online. While some criticised Danish for his remarks, others defended him, arguing that his words were taken out of context.

Danish and Ayeza have been married for ten years, since tying the knot on August 8, 2014. They are parents to two kids, Hoorain and Rayan.

