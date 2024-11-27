One scroll through Pakistani actress’ Ayeza Khan’s social media handles, and her love for ethnic and traditional ensembles is apparent. In her latest appearance, the actress looks enthralling in a red bridal lehenga that will remind you of Rani Mukerji from the film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Ayeza stuns in a heavy, vibrant red lehenga adorned with intricate gold embroidery all over. She pairs a full-sleeve choli with a flared lehenga and opts for a matching dupatta draped gracefully on her head. She takes things a notch higher with a matching potli bag and traditional jewellery comprising of bangles, a necklace, dangling earrings, and a maang tikka. Her warm-toned makeup and neatly styled hair complete the elegant look to perfection. Ayeza’s look reminds us of the scene in which Rani Mukerji sits with Shah Rukh Khan on the bench in the film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. View Ayeza’s pictures below. Ayeza Khan Stuns in Blush Pink Masaba Saree for Eid Celebrations, Pakistani Actress Shines Bright in the Simple yet Elegant Look (View Photos).

Ayeza Khan Stuns in Red Bridal Lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

