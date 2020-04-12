Mumbai Police Uses Shah Rukh Khan's 'Matrix' Inspired Scene from Main Hoon Na to Explain the Importance of Using Masks

Remember Satish Shah from Main Hoon Na? Yes, the professor who accidentally keeps spitting on students while talking to them. Well, we know the kind of antics Shah Rukh Khan did in the movie to save himself from the unwanted shower of Shah's saliva (GROSS). And considering the Mumbai Police's witty Twitter handle, they were smart enough to use one of the same scenes to elaborate on the importance of wearing masks amid COVID-19 outbreak. Jaipur Police Tweets 'Masakali 2.0 Playing on Loop' as Punishment For Lockdown Violators, Witty Dig at Tanishk Bagchi's Remix Leaves Netizens in Splits.
"@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na!" they tweeted while sharing a clip of SRK's Matrix-inspired scene from Farah Khan's directorial. Yes, the usage of brilliant and so was their caption. 'Mask Hai Na' instead of 'Main Hoon Na' is a brilliant display of wordplay. We wonder if the actor will care to respond to their tweet in his own witty style. Ajay Devgn Lauds Mumbai Police for Their Contribution to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Says ‘Singham Will Wear His Khakee and Stand Beside You Whenever You Ask’.
Check Out Mumbai Police's Tweet
.@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na! pic.twitter.com/8lHfCtJgye
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 12, 2020
Farah Khan's Instagram Story
Earlier Farah had also joked about 'using masks' in the scenes involving Satish Shah as the professor. She had shared a picture of her reel-students wearing face-masks way back in 2004 to show her foresight. Well, guess she was always way ahead of her time like Twinkle Khanna, who had predicted similar pandemic while writing one of her previous books.