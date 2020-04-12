Mumbai Police Uses Shah Rukh Khan's 'Matrix' Inspired Scene from Main Hoon Na to Explain the Importance of Using Masks

Shah Rukh Khan and Satish Shah in Main Hoon Na (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Remember Satish Shah from Main Hoon Na? Yes, the professor who accidentally keeps spitting on students while talking to them. Well, we know the kind of antics Shah Rukh Khan did in the movie to save himself from the unwanted shower of Shah's saliva (GROSS). And considering the Mumbai Police's witty Twitter handle, they were smart enough to use one of the same scenes to elaborate on the importance of wearing masks amid COVID-19 outbreak. Jaipur Police Tweets 'Masakali 2.0 Playing on Loop' as Punishment For Lockdown Violators, Witty Dig at Tanishk Bagchi's Remix Leaves Netizens in Splits.