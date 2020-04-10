Jaipur Police Tweets 'Masakali 2.0 Playing on Loop' as Punishment For Lockdown Violators, Witty Dig at Tanishk Bagchi's Remix Leaves Netizens in Splits

Jaipur Police Masakali tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Coronavirus outbreak has enforced a lockdown in the entire nation. And it is the duty of the police to ensure the rules are being followed. Other than being out on the streets keeping a tab on the violators, police departments are also getting creative on their social media accounts to spread awareness. Upping the game of creativity to ensure lockdown is followed is Jaipur police who tweeted the lyrics of Masakali song to take a dig at the remix. The remake of the hit Bollywood number as Masakali 2.0 by Tanishk Bagchi has been bashed by everyone and Jaipur police rightly call it playing on loop as a punishment on the violators after locking them in a room. Mumbai to Delhi, How Different City Police Depts' Official Twitter Handles Are Giving Important Message on Social Distancing (Check Witty Tweets).

The remake of Masakali song from Delhi 6 has been slammed on the internet even the original makers. Right after the song remake Masakali 2.0 featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria was released, it became a target of funny memes and jokes online. As the song caused enough buzz online, the Jaipur police decided to use it as a punishment on the lockdown violators. They tweeted two lines from the song, modifying it to give people a message of staying home. The image reads, "If you are unnecessarily roaming outside we will you put you in a room and Play Masakkali 2.0 on loop." 'O Corona Kabhi Mat Ana', Mumbai Police Urges People to Stay at Home And Keep #EverySTREEtSafe During Coronavirus Outbreak.

Check Jaipur Police's Tweet on Lockdown With Reference to Masakkali 2.0:

Netizens have loved the idea and appreciated it. The tweet has got over a 1, 300 likes and 520 retweets.

Swag Level

Ha ha ha swag level👏👏 — Sathyashree Joshi (@SathyashreeJ) April 9, 2020

Great Work

Shots Fired 😛 — Shantanu Vaity (@ShantanuVaity) April 9, 2020

Thug Life

Impressive Indeed

Impressive and innovative way of connecting with people.. Trust, you people are our real life heroes.. — RRajat Bhargava (@BhargavaRrajat) April 9, 2020

Quiet a Slap

Great Humour

Hahaha। Great humour — Alkesh V (@alkeshvicky88) April 9, 2020

One wrote, "Tanishk bagchi sucks Jaipur Police rocks!!!!" Another wrote, "Hahahaha. Amazing humour. Keep it up." It is indeed a great way of spreading awareness, using the latest trend. If you have heard the song remake, you can only imagine how severe of punishment it can be to play it on loop.