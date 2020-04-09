Ajay Devgn Lauds Mumbai Police for Their Contribution to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Says ‘Singham Will Wear His Khakee and Stand Beside You Whenever You Ask’

Ajay Devgn (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On March 24, PM Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days owing to the coronavirus outbreak. It was in order to curb the spread this lockdown has been imposed. The doctors and nurses and every individual in the healthcare sector are taking care of individuals day and night who have been infected with COVID-19. Even the police officials are playing a key role amid this lockdown phase. They are ensuring that individuals stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel. Be it the ones in the medical services or the police officials, they all have risked their lives for the safety of every citizen in this country. Mumbai Police Gives a Shout Out To 'Singham' Ajay Devgn as He Hails Their Video On COVID-19.

On April 8, the Mumbai Police had shared a video in which some of the police officials were speaking their heart out on what they would have done if they had the opportunity to be home. This meaningful video was shared by Ajay Devgn on Twitter and he captioned it as, “#TakingOnCorona @MumbaiPolice”. The Mumbai Police had a witty response to Devgn’s post. They responded saying, “Dear ‘Singham’, Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona”. Family: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Priyanka Chopra and Other Biggies Team Up For a Beautiful Short Film On COVID-19 (Watch Video).

Mumbai Police’s Response To Ajay Devgn

Dear ‘Singham’, Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Ajay Devgn has shared another tweet in which he has not only called Mumbai Police as one of the best in the world, but he has lauded them for their contributions in the coronavirus pandemic. Ajay who played the role of DCP Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty’s film Singham said, “Singham will wear his khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask”.

Ajay Devgn Promises To Standby Mumbai Police

Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra 🙏@CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 9, 2020

The battle against COVID-19 is a tough one, but together, we can overcome even this crisis. This too shall pass! But for it to happen at the earliest, it is important for each and every individual to cooperate and abide by the guidelines. Stay Home, Stay Safe!