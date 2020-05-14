Murder Hornet Claims First Victim in Spain in Recent Times! 54-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Stung on Eyebrow by The Asian Giant Hornet

Murder Hornets (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Asian giant hornets or more famously called "murder hornets" have claimed their first victim. Although these dangerous insects made it to the headlines after being spotted in the US, the first victim is from Spain. A 54-year-old beekeeper got stung on his eye and could not be saved. Now it raises doubts if these invasive insects have reached and pose danger in Spain too? Since the last two weeks, there are reports about how much the sting of these insects poses a risk to humans. What Happens After Murder Hornet Stings? Here's How to Treat The Painful Sting By Asian Giant Hornet, As Per Experts.

As per reports, the victim was from Santiago in northwest Spain’s Galicia region. He had recently found a nest of these murder hornets next to his hives. While checking up on them, he was stung on his eyebrow. One of his friends discovered his body lying on the floor near the hive. While the emergency services were quick to respond, but before they could reach, he had died. Murder Hornet Eaten by Praying Mantis in Viral Video! Twitterati Churn Out Hilarious Memes and Jokes As Old Clip of Bug Eating Asian Giant Hornet Resurfaces Online.

These insects are known to kill almost 50 people in Japan every year. They set a panic when reports of their sightings came in from the US in the last month. They are an aggressive predator species which hunt and devour on bees and does prove a threat to their species. They have toxins which affect humans mostly after repeated stings. This toxin destroys human cells and can result in cardiac arrest as well. While they mostly attack the bees, the recent piece of news is a little unsettling. There are no more details if these hornets are in large numbers in Spain too.