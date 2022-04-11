National Pet Day is celebrated every year on the 11th of April to show our gratitude and bring our full attention to our furry friends. Pets bring a lot of joy and happiness to one's life. It is scientifically proven that pets help in bettering the overall health of a human being, Some of our favourite K-Pop celebrities have these adorable furry companions, and they have become if not more but are equally famous like them. Be it Yeontan, a black-and-tan Pomeranian dog of Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS or Love, a pup owned by Lisa of BLACKPINK have taken over the social media and how! Let us look at some of the most adorable pets owned by K-pop stars. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Instagrams His Dog Yeontan’s Photos Just Like a Proud Paw Parent!

5 Adorable Pets of K-Pop Stars

1. BLACKPINK Lisa's Pup Named Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Lisa from BLACKPINK used to be known as the Cat lady because she has five cats all of whose names start with L, Lisa has become a new Dog mom to her puppy "Love'.

2. BTS's V aka Kim Taehyung's Dog Yeontan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAEHYUNG (김태형) Updates (@taehyung.bighitentertainment)

Yeontan is a fan favourite amongst the BTS army because he used to live in the BTS house as well.

3. EXO's Sehun's Bichon Frise Dog Named Vivi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEHUN (@oohsehun)

Sehun's adorable dog ViVi is loved by fans of EXO and Sehun often posts cute pictures and moments with the pup.

4. TWICE Momo's Pet Dog Boo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOMO (모모) (@momo.twice)

TWICE's Momo has several fan pages dedicated to her furry friend Boo, who is often seen with her on tours and is adored by fans.

5. Chunga and Bambi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 청하 CHUNG HA (@chungha_official)

Chunga has a massive fan following as a solo artist and by virtue of this fans have fallen in love with her dog Bambi who accompanies her on tour as well.

All these furry friends have definitely gotten a lot of fame and even have multiple fan pages dedicated to them.

