BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is officially on Instagram (the septet launched their solo accounts on Monday), and he does what's expected of every proud paw parent! The 25-year-old K-pop idol, in his fourth post, shared a bunch of adorable pictures of his puppy, Yeontan. V captioned the snaps writing, "Tan," followed by a black heart emoji. V, an ardent pet lover who is incredibly close to Yeontan (also known as Tan or Tannie), is a black-and-tan Pomeranian dog. V's Hyung in BTS, J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok) left a heart eyes emoji in the comments section that has been limited. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung SMASHES Instagram Records, Excited ARMY Says, ‘Everyone’s a Gangsta Until the Real Gangster Arrives’.

Speaking of Kim Taehyung's run at the Facebook-owned social media platform, it has been 'smooth like butter' in terms of the records smashed by the 'visual representative of K-pop.' Fondly known as Tae Tae, the "Winter Bear" singer broke several Instagram records, such as fastest person to reach 1million, then 10million followers and so on. He has left big Hollywood A-listers and popular western celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya and Billie Eilish behind in the social media number game. Meanwhile, here's a look at V's latest Instagram post that is expected to cross 10million likes just like the previous three!

Kim Taehyung's Puppy Yeontan!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김태형 (@thv)

While Tae Bear has been scripting history on Instagram, he is also quite busy exploring the social media platform. He is learning about the app features and getting scared of them at times because within 24 hours of launch, V took to Weverse, a Korean mobile app and web platform, to ask his fans this, "Is there any way to get rid of the "recommended" feature on Instagram? It's a scary app." Can he stop being so cute!

