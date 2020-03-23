National Puppy Day 2020: Adorable Videos of Cute Puppies That Will Make You Smile!

National Puppy Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

National Puppy Day is observed on March 23 in the United States. The day showcases the unconditional love that puppies shower on humans. Everything from their squeals, jump, wiggles are a joy to watch. According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year. The day also brings awareness about the need to take care of the little animals and the importance of adopting puppies. National Puppy Day promotes why puppies should be adopted. Cute and adorable videos of puppies often go viral on the internet, and what better time to share some on National Puppy Day. Instagram Star Pet, Oliver the Dog Is so Cute That He Is Always Mistaken for a Fluffy Teddy Bear! These Paw-dorable Pictures Are a Proof.

National Puppy Day was founded in 2006 by Pet Lifestyle Expert, Animal Behaviorist and Author, Colleen Paige. Paige is also the founder of National Dog Day and National Cat Day. As most people are self-isolating due to Coronavirus outbreak, we bring to you cute videos of puppies which will make you smile. These Puppies in Halloween Costumes are Awww-dorable! View Cute Pictures From Texas Foster Farm.

Cutest Group of Puppies:

This Puppy Simply Can't Contain Its Excitement:

Puppy Wondering Why The Toy Wouldn't Play With It:

Cutest Golden Retrievers Are Here:

Aww, So Cute!

While people generally celebrate National Puppy Day with photoshoots and public events, this year it is advisable to be confined to your homes. Play with your puppy and give it a little more attention from its busy schedule. We are sure puppies want to get back on their evening walks, till then let them make things comfortable for them at home. Happy National Puppy Day for everyone celebrating!