Nickelodeon Confirms SpongeBob SquarePants Is Member of LGBTQ Community During Pride Month, Netizens Believe He is Gay! (See Pictures)

In celebration of LGBT Pride month, Nickelodeon tweeted pictures of their iconic characters. In the tweet, they revealed the sexual orientation of Spongebob Squarepants. The children's television channel tweeted that the cartoon character is a member of the LGBTQ community. While Nickelodeon has not specified the exact sexual identity if it is bisexual, gay, queer, fans believe Spongebob is gay. But they haven't specified the exact identity of the cartoon character and turned off replies to the tweet. However, fans continue to celebrate Spongebob gender revelation. Posting the tweet, Nickelodeon wrote, "Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month." LGBTQ Pride Month 2020 Dates and Significance: Why Pride Month Is Celebrated in June? Here’s the History Related to the Revolutionary Month of the Year.

The tweet also had three images of characters from the Nick roster: SpongeBob, Schwoz Schwartz from Henry Danger, and Korra from Avatar: The Legend of Korra. The characters in the tweet can be seen wearing rainbow-coloured clothes or a pictured against a rainbow-coloured background hinting at the LGBT community's Pride flag. The comments section is filled people trying to guess the sexuality of the cartoon character depending on the storyline and various incidents.

Nickelodeon says SpongeBob SquarePants is From LGBT Community:

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣ (🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

SpongeBob's sexuality has been a topic of discussion for a number of years. Created by Stephen Hillenburg, it became one of the country's longest-running cartoon series after starting in 1999. Although Hillenburg had previously stated that the sponge was not gay, but asexual. Talking about Spongebob's sexuality, Stephen Hillenburg during an interview in 2005 to Reuters said, "We never intended them to be gay. I consider them to be almost asexual. We're just trying to be funny and this has got nothing to do with the show."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).