Actor Tylor Chase is best known for his role as Martin Qwerly in the sitcom Ned's Declassified School Survival. Recently, a fan discovered the Nickelodeon star and former child actor on the streets of California, appearing almost unrecognisable. The video has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and heartbreak among users.

Former Child Actor Tylor Chase Found Homeless in California

In a clip going viral on X (formerly Twitter), Tyler Chase can be seen looking unrecognisable and living on the streets. A fan who approached the actor tried to clear her confusion and asked whether it was really Tyler. She asked him, “Hey, didn’t you play on the Disney Channel?” to which he replied, “Nickelodeon, yeah.” When the woman followed up with, “What show was it again?” Tyler responded, “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.”

Former Nickelodeon Child Actor Tylor Chase Found Homeless in California - Watch Video

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Former Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase who is known for his role “Martin” in the show Ned’s declassified survival guide was spotted appearing unrecognizable and homeless in California. Many fans are questions ‘What does Nickelodeon do to these kids.’ pic.twitter.com/CrhQpyWRbY — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 21, 2025

In the viral clip, Tyler is seen wearing ripped jeans and a grey T-shirt. The latest video has spread rapidly across the internet, triggering renewed concern among fans.

Who is Tylor Chase?

Tylor Chase was born on September 6, 1989, in Arizona, USA, making him 26 years old at the time of writing. Tylor Chase gained widespread recognition with his breakout role as Martin Qwerly, a character in Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. The show went for three seasons from 2004 to 2007. He was scouted for the role by ProScout.

As per details on IMDb, this was Tyler's first acting job. While filming the series, Tyler also appeared in the popular sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. He was also a part of James Franco's 2007 thriller Good Time Max. He then took a short career break before starring in his final film, LA Noire, in 2011.

When Did Tylor Chase First Grab Headlines for His Personal Life?

This was not the first time Tyler's deteriorating personal life drew public attention. In September 2025, an influencer named LetHallAlli found him living on the streets and shared a video of her encounter with him online. She later launched a GoFundMe to help him, but it was eventually stopped following his mother's intervention. She reportedly said, "He can't manage money or his meds by himself. It could possibly hurt him. He needs medical help."

When Tylor Chase Reacted to His GoFundMe Update

Hallan a una ex estrella de Nickelodeon viviendo en situación de calle el ex actor Tylor Chase, de 36 años.🎯 pic.twitter.com/oRHt3udOtK — 🌐EL GRAN DESPERTAR🌐 (@destapandolose1) September 24, 2025

Tylor's earlier clip reached his former co-actors Daniel Curtis Lee, Devon Werkheiser and Lindsey Shaw, who during a recent episode of their podcast said that they are trying to do what's possible for their "old friend".

