Jaipur, November 15: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma gave a major financial boost to Rajasthan’s farmers and tribal students during the state-level Tribal Pride Day celebrations held on Saturday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The event took place at SBP College grounds, Dungarpur, where the Chief Minister was welcomed with a traditional turban and sword before he paid floral tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister unveiled several development initiatives. He laid the foundation stone for 24 projects worth Rs 62 crore and inaugurated 31 projects worth Rs 25 crore aimed at the welfare of tribal communities. He also inaugurated a residential batch of 60 tribal girls preparing for IIT-JEE, NEET, and other competitive exams at Janjati Bhawan, Jaipur. Later, the Chief Minister transferred Rs 4.8 crore to 12,000 tribal students for school uniforms, stationery, and essential academic supplies. Additionally, Rs 204 crore was transferred directly into the accounts of 53,466 beneficiaries under agriculture-related schemes. Rajasthan: Road Safety Campaign Launched Across State on Directions of CM Bhajanlal Sharma.

CM Sharma emphasised that tribal communities have preserved nature, culture, and harmony with the environment for centuries. He said the state government is committed to protecting tribal heritage and accelerating their development. The Chief Minister recalled that tribal icons played a crucial role in the country’s struggle for Independence. He cited Sardar Patel’s unification of 562 princely states and Birsa Munda’s revolutionary spirit at just 15 years of age. Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Urges People to Vote in First Phase of Bihar Assembly Polls.

Bhajan Lal Sharma’s Gift to Farmers

He also remembered Govind Guru Maharaj, whose voice for justice echoed from Mangarh Dham in Vagad. Sharma added that hostel and sports academy allowances for tribal students have been increased, and free maize seed kits have been distributed to tribal farmers. Meritorious students and six distinguished personalities were honoured with the Tribal Pride Award. Tribal Development Minister Babulal Kharari said the state government is working to ensure basic amenities and opportunities for tribal communities.

