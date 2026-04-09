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A controversial video featuring two Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Riyadh’s Batha district has resurfaced on social media this April, sparking a renewed debate over cultural sensitivity and public decency laws. The viral OFW video, which shows the women strolling through a busy commercial area wearing crop tops, has garnered millions of views across TikTok and Facebook. Online search interests in "OFW viral video", "viral OFW video", "viral OFW" and "pinay OFW viral news Saudi Arabia" have spiked months after the controversy.

The OFW viral video, often shared with the hashtag #BathaQueens, documents two women walking confidently through high-traffic zones, including the Riyadh Metro station and the Al Futah neighborhood. In the clip, the workers are seen posing for the camera and navigating the "wet market" area while wearing midriff-baring tops - an outfit that stands in direct contrast to the conservative dress codes typically observed in the Kingdom. While the footage was reportedly captured in November 2025, it has seen a massive second wave of engagement in April 2026. OFW Viral Video Controversy: 2 Pinay Workers Trend Again After ‘Crop Top’ Walk in Saudi Arabia.

Understanding Saudi Arabia’s Public Decency Laws

The primary reason for the heated discussion is Saudi Arabia’s strictly enforced Public Decency Law. While the Kingdom has undergone significant social reforms under "Vision 2030" - including the removal of the mandatory abaya for foreign women - the law still requires "modest clothing" in public spaces. OFW Viral Video: Footage Capturing Assault of Pinay Worker by Employer in Hong Kong Resurfaces.

According to current 2026 guidelines, outfits that are revealing, transparent, or considered "provocative" are subject to immediate fines. Under Article 1 of the Public Decency Charter, visitors and residents are expected to cover their shoulders and knees. Violations typically result in:

Initial Fines: Starting at 500 SAR (approximately 115 USD).

Employer Repercussions: Many OFW contracts include clauses requiring adherence to local customs; a legal violation can lead to immediate termination.

Deportation: In cases of repeated offenses or perceived "public disturbance," foreign nationals may face non-renewal of residency permits.

Risks to the OFW Community

Community leaders and migrant advocates have expressed concern that the viral nature of the video might bring unwanted scrutiny to the broader Filipino community in Riyadh. Many Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) work in high-stakes roles such as nursing, engineering, and domestic service, where professional and cultural reputation is paramount.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has previously issued advisories reminding Filipinos that social media activity is monitored by local authorities. In Saudi Arabia, sharing content that is deemed to violate "public morals" can also be prosecuted under cybercrime laws, which carry heavier penalties than simple dress code violations.

As of early April, there have been no official reports of arrests involving the two women in the video. However, Philippine labour officials in Riyadh continue to urge all citizens to remain "culturally mindful" to ensure their safety and continued employment within the Kingdom.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).