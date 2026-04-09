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A video capturing the physical assault of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) has gone viral again across social media, drawing millions of views on TikTok and Facebook this April. The viral OFW video, which first surfaced in mid-January 2026, shows an employer aggressively pulling the worker’s hair during a confrontation. Following a swift intervention by Hong Kong authorities and the Philippine government, the worker- identified by the pseudonym "Bernadette" - is now safe and receiving legal assistance. Nonetheless, online search interests in terms such as "OFW viral video", "viral OFW video", "OFW viral ngayon" and "OFW viral ngayon video" have risen this month. OFW Viral Video Controversy: 2 Pinay Workers Trend Again After ‘Crop Top’ Walk in Saudi Arabia.

OFW Viral Video Captures Assault

The incident reportedly took place on January 15, 2026, and gained immediate traction online after the victim managed to record the abuse. According to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Hong Kong police responded to the scene shortly after the video went viral.

According to a report by Philippine News Agency, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac confirmed that the victim, a native of Bulacan, was immediately taken to a hospital for a medical examination. She has since been moved to a secure government-managed shelter in Hong Kong, where she remains under the protection of the Migrant Workers Office (MWO). Viral 'Pinay Gold Medalist' Video Scandal: Jerriel vs ChiChi Face-Off Image is Confirmed AI-Generated.

Accused Suffering From Mental Health Condition?

Reports from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) suggest that the individual seen hurting the worker may be a ward with a mental health condition. Under Hong Kong labour laws, physical assault is a criminal offense and serves as a valid ground for a breach of contract, allowing the worker to seek damages and terminate employment without penalty.

The "hair-pulling" video is the latest in a series of viral clips that have become essential tools for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to document maltreatment. In 2026, the DMW has noted a significant spike in "trending OFW viral videos," as workers increasingly use their smartphones to bypass traditional reporting delays and seek immediate public and government attention.

While these videos often highlight the "harsh realities" of life abroad, they have also led to faster rescue operations. In this case, the clarity of the footage allowed the MWO to verify the abuse within hours of its upload, bypassing the standard bureaucratic wait times.

Secretary Cacdac had in January reiterated that the government was prepared to facilitate her repatriation to the Philippines or assist her in finding a new employer in Hong Kong, depending on her preference.

The Philippine Consulate in Hong Kong continues to urge the over 200,000 Filipino workers in the city to use official hotlines for assistance, emphasizing that while social media is a powerful tool for awareness, direct contact with the Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) team remains the most effective path to legal protection.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Philippine News Agency), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).