To the shock of onlookers on the plane, XXX OnlyFans star Alana Evans apparently opened a porn video accidently on a plane. However, being her unapologetic self, she disclosed the incident to her 711,000 Twitter followers that she "accidentally" opened a pornographic video. The OnlyFans legend "apologised" after watching a pornographic video in the middle of an aeroplane, by saying, "I'm sorry, not f****** sorry." XXX OnlyFans Star Carol Matesi Killed Shooting Porn Video Scene! Ex-Lover Gags, Slits Her Throat, Hammers Her to Death, Later Dismembers The Body.

On a flight to Las Vegas, US, Alana Evans wouldn't let the graphic sex image, which she claims "accidentally" displayed on her smartphone in public, make her uncomfortable. She commented: "Sound was off, but the people in the row standing next to me who couldn’t wait to get off the plane got a whole eye full of black man d*** lol ha ha sorry not f****** sorry." Should #Twitter Embrace Porn and Compete with OnlyFans?

"Well I just accidentally open porn on the plane," Alana tweeted. A follower of hers responded, noting that he usually maintains his phone volume at a minimal to prevent going through the same embarrassing situation when people could hear everything from his X-rated clips. Alana laughed as the other sex worker replied, and she then said: "Bahahaha. I do this shit. And my phone is like a minefield.... You never know what you'll get in the photos/videos." Teacher After Being Fired for Filming XXX OnlyFans Videos in School NOW Banned by the 18+ Site as Well; Reveals Feeling Unsafe in an Emotional Video.

Fortunately, Alana had chosen the same course of action, but it did not stop other passengers from witnessing an intimate scene while flying. A fan revealed he is no stranger to similarly awkward situations. They wrote: "I've done it in mixed company, I'm ok if it's just folks talking or just if it's pics but my luck it's usually at the orgasm scene when I open it up by accident lol." Another said: "Don't open porn with your in-laws around. Especially at maximum volume! It has happened to me."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2023 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).