A teacher who was sacked for producing XXX porno OnlyFans videos at school claims that the membership service aka OnlyFans has now banned her. Samantha Peer, a science teacher at Thunderbolt Middle School in Arizona, lost her job as a result of pupils discovering a XXX video she shot in the classroom that revealed her OnlyFans job. The teacher went a little rogue and got more than what she bargained for when students and staff at her school discovered the Arizona teacher recording XXX OnlyFans content with her spouse inside a classroom. Also known online as "Khloe Karter," along with her husband Dillon Peer, the now-fired teacher was sacked along with her husband from their positions as science teachers at Thunderbolt Middle School. But the perils did stop for the teacher. She is now also banned from the XXX website.

The mother of two has since claimed that she simply recorded the pornographic material under the alias Khloe Karter in order to improve her financial circumstances, but she has now alleged that XXX OnlyFans have fired her. In a tweet, Peer wrote: "So it seems Onlyfans deactivated both accounts (refunded all customers/subscribers) and is blocking me from making new accounts. Where should I set up next?" She might have been banned because, in accordance with the platform's rules, users are prohibited from "record[ing] in or broadcast[ing] from a public place where members of the public are reasonably likely to see the activities being performed." Just recently a XXX OnlyFans Star & Teacher Miguelina Fredes’ hot pics were leaked on social media and refused to leave her teaching position after the concerned parents wanted her fired!

Peer last week uploaded a tearful YouTube video outlining her predicament. "I pay the price every single day, of course, I’m remorseful, I miss it a lot," she said. I have never asked for sympathy, I just want to move on with my life, this is not where I wanted to be and hurts every day. It’s not fair that my name and family have to be dragged across the nation, I have people calling and texting me threatening to come after me, to show up to my house, to go after my four-year-old and seven-year-old, it’s not fair to them", she revealed. Teacher-Turned-OnlyFans XXX Porn Star Courtney Tillia Hot Pics & Videos Go Viral As She Rakes Millions by Teasing Fans’ Teacher-Student Obsession on the 18+ Site.

"Yes I am still advertising because it’s not safe for me to leave my house, I'm guessing it’s probably impossible for me to get a job within town. This is what I have to do if my family wants to be fed. I can’t sit and do nothing and let my children starve, that’s heartless," she also said.

Another teacher: Courtney Tillia turned into OnlyFans XXX porn star took over social media brought up an unexpected opportunity. She had been receiving a lot of encouragement and is being called an "inspiration" after quitting her job as a teacher and earning a million dollars as an 18+ OnlyFans model.

Her Apology Statement Video:

If you know even a little bit about the XXX platform, you'll know that OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

