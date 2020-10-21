The world has obsessed over Money Heist. There were rumours that an Indian production house will churn out a desi remake of the series soon. But our homies from the other side got to it sooner. Twitter is p[replexed by a Pakistani version of Money Heist titled, 50 Crore. It has some A-listers Paksitani celebs leading the cast and some brown swagger in the first teaser featuring Aijaz Aslam. But, God, Twitter is convinced the country won't be the most ideal location to set this high-stakes series in. Ahead of Money Heist 5, Netflix Drops Indian Version of Bella Ciao With Ganeshotsav's Dhol Taasha Twist! (Watch Video).

There are memes galore on Twitter about the Pakistani Money Heist. And, it is not even like Indians are roasting it. Pakistani folks are doing the job themselves. Check out some hilarious responses to the alleged show. Money Heist 5: Pedro Alonso and Darko Perić Aka 'Berlin and Helsinki' Return For The Final Season (View Pic).

South Asian Banks Be Like

Money Heist Pakistan waale bank mein jaane lagen gy lekin guard unhe bahir line mein sab se peechay kharha kar de ga. https://t.co/eSN5mbYVIT — Umair (@MUmairNawaz) October 19, 2020

Token Joke About Tokens

Money heist Pakistan walay bank main jayenge wahan pehle Token lekar line mein khara hona parega, Jab number aaega tab Counter Waala Washroom chala jaega — Farhan Ali Jamali (@farhanalijamali) October 19, 2020

Server Down Hai

Money heist pakistan walay MCB jaye gy waha pata chalay ga k server down hai😂 pic.twitter.com/hNGKkWnaOK — Ehtesham Zaheer (@ZaheerEhtesham) October 19, 2020

2020 Being 2020

2020 being 2020😂. Pakistan is making the sasta version of #Moneyheist . Lacasa de photocopy.Uff! pic.twitter.com/dWpnEERfkP — Orooj Fatima (@UroojFatimaaa) October 19, 2020

Just us or you can also hear Bello Bachao playing?

Well, before we sign off, we heard a rumour that this might simply be an ad and not a series. Copying such a significant, globally popular series would be tough to pull off. Copyright infringement would be insane. So, let us wait a little longer to see what the fuss is all about.

