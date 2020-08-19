The fans of Spanish series Money Heist on Netflix are waiting with a bated breath for its arrival. After many speculations and theories around the new season of the series, the makers have confirmed that this will be the final season of the show. Although the news has left the fans in mixed emotions, the theories regarding the characters and their further journey in the show are on. Now, the new update on this is that characters of Berlin and Helsinki are also very much a part of Money Heist season 5. Money Heist 5: Netflix Announces The Finale Season, Fans Lose Their Calm! (View Post).

The stories of these characters played by Pedro Alonso and Darko Perić, saw a pause in the run of the series. However, they are returning for one last time as confirmed by the actors themselves. Pedro posted his snap with Darko on Instagram saying, "The gang is coming." Earlier, Professor aka Alvaro Morte too had posted about his return to the show. Here's the picture.

Berlin and Helsinki!

View this post on Instagram The gang is coming 🦩🦜🐎🐊🐝🦧🦕🦖🦎🦑🐙🐬🦉🦅⛩🔥🚀@darkoperich A post shared by Pedro Alonso (@pedroalonsoochoro) on Aug 19, 2020 at 2:02am PDT

The last episode of Money Heist 4 was left on cliffhanger that have left fans with doubts and theories. However, it will be interesting to see how the makers decide to wrap up the heist as well as the season with a bang! Stay tuned.

