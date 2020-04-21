Photo of Two Widowed Fairy Penguins Together Overlooking Melbourne Skyline Resurfaces and the Internet Can’t Hold Back Its Tears

Fairy Penguins (Photo Credits: Tobias Baumgaertner Instagram)

Photo of two widowed penguins leaning at each other during coronavirus outbreak has resurfaced on social media platforms. During these tough times, the heartwarming photo has generated an emotional response from netizens. As the photo went viral netizens were reminded of their loved ones amidst this crisis situation. Some also commented that animals were emotional beings and this picture proved it. The touching moment was clicked by photographer Tobias Baumgaertner in St Kilda, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, in 2019. However, it recently started going viral after Matt, a Twitter user posted a screenshot of pictures on Twitter on April 19. The picture features two fairy penguins standing side by side upon a rock, overlooking the Melbourne skyline. CUTE! Penguins Spotted Walking Royally on Empty Streets of South Africa Amid Lockdown, Watch Video.

Matt posted the photo with the caption, "An image of two widowed penguins cuddling while admiring the nighttime skyline in Melbourne, Australia has provoked an emotional response from people around the world." Tobias Baumgaertner posted the photo on Instagram with the caption, "During times like this the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most. I captured this moment about a year ago. These two Fairy penguins poised upon a rock overlooking the Melbourne skyline were standing there for hours, flipper in flipper, watching the sparkling lights of the skyline and ocean."

couldn’t stop thinking about these penguins enjoying the Melbourne skyline together so i found the original photographer and apparently they’re BOTH WIDOWED i can’t handle it pic.twitter.com/gGgPVcOn9G — matt (@dogfather) April 19, 2020

A few days later, the photographer shared more pictures of the penguins, with more information about them.

Baumgaertner explained that he spent three full nights with the penguin colony before getting the photos. Isn't it beautiful how we all look for a little comfort in our loved ones?