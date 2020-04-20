CUTE! Penguins Spotted Walking Royally on Empty Streets of South Africa Amid Lockdown, Watch Video

Penguins Walking at Empty Streets in South African (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ YouTube)

Most of the countries across the world, majorly hit by the coronavirus outbreak are under lockdown. People are forced to stay indoors in the hope of containing the spread of the deadly virus that has made more than 2 million people its victim. There are fear and panic everywhere. Amid the increasing concern and since people are staying at home, there is extremely less chaos on the otherwise busy streets. Animals and birds at different places are spotted strolling at the empty lanes and roads, without any fear or worry. Recently, cute little penguins were seen royally walking in South Africa’s empty streets while the nation is under coronavirus lockdown. Video shows the birds walking their way down a Simon’s Town road and onto pavements. Pride of Lions Spotted Sleeping on Road in South Africa's Kruger National Park During Coronavirus Lockdown.

The South African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) shared the video on Twitter. It shows African penguins wandering into the quiet streets during the nationwide lockdown. They were waddling on the streets of Simon’s Town outside Cape Town. In the video, the birds can be seen crossing an intersection and jumping onto the pavement as they quickly make their way down the road. Animals Seen Roaming Freely As Humans Remain in Lockdown.

Watch Video:

African penguins are a highly endangered species. SANCCOB is involved in protecting a group of penguins that are currently breeding on the public land, right next to the African penguin colony at Boulders Beach in the town of Simon. Boulders Beach has become world-famous for its thriving colony of African penguins. It is one of those few sites where this endangered bird can be seen at a close range. SANCCOB help to protect these birds from curious members of the public and domestic animals and from being run over by cars.