Mumbai, April 05: The Kamona Pond situated in West Bengal, also known as the Pond of Desire, is thought to possess mystical abilities that can fulfil everyone’s wishes. The mysterious pond is located in the Itna Colony of Banipur, Habra, North 24 Parganas district.

Numerous devotees visit the pond every day in the hopes of achieving their desires, whether they be for a job, better health, or children, in spite of the lack of scientific proof. Tornadic Waterspout Rises Up From Rwanda's Lake Ruhondo Swirling to the Clouds Captured in Spectacular Video.

According to local sources, the community firmly believes that the water in Kamona Pond has a special significance, which is why the Harichand Gurchand's temple was built on its banks. Since then, word of the pond has travelled far and wide.

Devotees' attests to the pond's purported healing abilities, saying that even when conventional medical care fails, a dip in the water relieves bodily issues.

Every year, visitors from all walks of life come to the pond renowned for its miraculous qualities in order to fulfil their dreams. The pond happens to be the centre of attraction in the region, with locals swimming there every day from dawn until dusk. Researchers Reveals Mysterious Ripples in the Milky Way Were Caused by a Passing Dwarf Galaxy.

Recently, a mysterious water stream in Madhya Pradesh also made headlines, wherein the enormous boulders in the Divya Siddha Kishangarh Dham are constantly releasing a stream of water.

The source of the water that enters the kund carved out of the centre of the stone has not been discovered yet. There don't seem to be any openings of any kind in the stones. All year long, water continues to flow constantly from this kund. It is also referred to as 'divine strength' or 'Siddha's penance' in the area.

