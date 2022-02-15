Prayagraj, February 14: A unique wedding reception was held in Prayagraj over the weekend where the bride and groom dressed up as Radha-Krishna. Their family members also wore traditional dresses and celebrated the event with a mythological touch. The reception stage was set like Vrindavan, bringing out the right touch of elegance and tradition.

Pawan Kumar Yadav, brother-in-law of the groom Abhishek, said: "I along with my wife, Poonam and other family members decided to create 'Vrindavan' like ambience at the reception venue with both the bride and groom and other family members wearing the traditional Indian attire. Viral Video: Bride's Ex Gatecrashes Wedding in UP After Rejection, Applies Sindoor in Front of Groom.

"While the groom Abhishek was dressed like Lord Krishna with yellow turban, morpankh (peacock feather) on his turban band, flute in hand, pearl necklace and red dhoti, the bride Pooja was also dressed like Radha."

The enthusiastic bride and groom, working as IT experts in Mumbai, had also designed their own dresses for their marriage. Initially, it was the groom's idea to celebrate his wedding with this period theme because he was born on Janmashtami festival.

The family members too agreed to his proposal and organised the D-day. The reception did not have any Bollywood songs playing but Radha-Krishna bhajans only.

