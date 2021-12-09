In a filmy incident, a jilted ex gatecrashed his alleged girlfriend's wedding at the moment she and the groom were about to exchange garlands in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. As seen in the video, during the vermala ceremony, a man, who had his face covered with a scarf, walked in and applied sindoor on the bride's forehead. Everything happened so fast that neither the groom nor the relatives had the slightest opportunity to react to the nuisance. However, soon the relatives lunged to stop the man.

Check The Video Here:

In UP's Gorakhpur, a spurned youth gatecrashed an ongoing wedding and applied vermilion to the to-be bride. Families and relatives tried to overpower him resulting in a major ruckus at the venue. pic.twitter.com/Ak94I50WRo — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 7, 2021

