Prince Charles Goes for ‘Namaste’ Instead of Handshake Amid Coronavirus Scare; Twitteratti Makes Puns and Memes As Video Goes Viral

Prince Charles Goes for ‘Namaste’ Instead of Handshake (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Twitter)

The fear of coronavirus spread is real. The virus that is responsible for taking over 4,500 lives across the globe has created tension among individuals. So much that Australians are stockpiling toilet paper rolls, there is a shortage of hand-sanitizers and hand-washes, face masks. Even the British Royals is forced to do away with their traditional way of greeting. Instead of usual hand-shaking, Prince Charles was captured sharing a ‘Namaste’ bow amid the coronavirus pandemic. The video of Prince Charle's greeting has gone viral. Seeing the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II adapting the Indian way of greet, the desi Twitter users could not control their humour. Because the Britishers ruled our country for 200 years, netizens had relatable, funny memes , puns and jokes to share, hilariously giving credit to COVID-19. Priyanka Chopra Issues Advisory to her Fans by Emphasizing on the Importance of 'Namaste'.

After the coronavirus outbreak, people across the world are advised by health experts to ditch the usual way of greetings with a handshake and air kisses. The UK has witnessed a sharp rise in coronavirus identified cases and everyone, as advised, has ditched the physical contact while greeting people. And so has the Royal family now. Seems like the British monarch diligently following these precautions! Prince Charles’ was seen greeting people with a ‘Namaste’ at the annual Prince’s Trust Awards at the London Palladium. 'Greet With Namaste Instead of Handshake', Advises Maharashtra Health Minister to People to Avoid Spread of COVID-19 Infection.

Watch the Video:

A lifetime of professional HANDSHAKING has left Prince Charles struggling to adapt to #coronavirus advice 😂 pic.twitter.com/5bU9MvVwyW — RT UK (@RTUKnews) March 12, 2020

The video went viral and naturally hit the people of India. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, people were making funny memes and jokes. After all, the British ruled the country for 200 years, but never learnt the tradition. The outbreak of coronavirus just did, and that is what Twitterati is pointing out.

Check Memes and Jokes!

So, finally Britishers starts copying Indian Culture of greeting ' NAMASTE '. 200 years of British Raj downed by COVID-19 . 😂 https://t.co/3cxi1aR49j — Mohd. Sajid 🍁 (@Beingsajiddarr) March 13, 2020

Thanks to COVID-19?

Humanity has taken Thousands of years to recognise that 🙏🙏🙏#Namaste is the best form of greeting. Even after ruling #India for 100+ yrs, British Monarchy did not learn it... But #coronavirus has taught them in merely one week of Scare.#CoronavirusPandemic #CoronaOutbreak — Parmesh Ranjan (@capricornfish) March 13, 2020

Netizens Cannot Stop Pointing This Out!

Corona virus has taught the the #British to do #Namaste which they didn’t learn for 200 years during the #British Raj in #India pic.twitter.com/CGZDm5hp3h — Nafees Fazal (@nafees_fazal) March 12, 2020

Yes!

Ironic Much?

Finding it difficult to make it habit to say Namaste British Royals...😀😀 Old habits die hard......its good to see our culture is being spread along with Corona...😜 pic.twitter.com/cVyoQ3GR63 — NagaVarma Manthena (@NagavarmaM) March 12, 2020

Namaste is a traditional way of greeting that is followed by the Indians. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, experts and famous personalities are encouraging citizens to follow this greet instead of handshakes. France President Emmanuel Macron was also spotted greeting Spain royals with a ‘Namaste.’ US President Donald Trump too ditched the handshakes and went for a Namaste with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House. While Indians are surely satisfied to see their tradition of greeting reaching worldwide, the moment is certainly bittersweet. Thanks to coronavirus?