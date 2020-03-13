Coronavirus Outbreak: Priyanka Chopra Issues Advisory to her Fans by Emphasizing on the Importance of 'Namaste'

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After sister Parineeti Chopra highlighted the gravity of the current situation, Priyanka Chopra has issued a health advisory to her fans amidst coronavirus pandemic. The most common way of transferring the virus is through a handshake and hence more and more celebrities are opting for 'namaste' as their form of greeting instead. PeeCee has further stressed on the same aspect by sharing a short video clip of hers. The actress took to her social media account to deliver a 'stay safe' message to her followers and she's only the latest celeb to follow the advisory suit. Coronavirus Effect: Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb and Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai To Get More Screens, Here's How!

"It’s all about the Namaste 🙏🏻 An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!" she captioned while sharing a montage of her 'namaste' pictures. Priyanka was recently in India to celebrate Nick Jonas' first holi and the duo returned immediately after wrapping their social commitments. F9: The Fast Saga - The Next Instalment in the Fast & Furious Franchise Gets Postponed by a Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Film Will Now Release in April 2021.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Post

While Amitabh Bachchan recently penned a poem about dos and don'ts during a coronavirus outbreak, Akshay Kumar decided to postpone the release of Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan decided to push ahead their US Concert dates. The world is slowly coming to a standstill but this too shall pass.