Pune, August 4: A woman reportedly under the influence of alcohol blocked a busy road in Pune on Tuesday evening. The woman created a ruckus on the Tilak Road. She sat in the middle of the road, disrupting traffic in the area. The incident took place in the Swargate area of the city at around 11 pm on August 3. The video of the entire incident went viral on social media. Drunk Woman in Punjab’s Patiala Abuses Cops, Creates Ruckus on Street Late at Night; Video of Incident Goes Viral on Social Media.

In the video, it could be seen that woman was creating a scene on the road. She was first sitting in the middle of the road near Hirabaug chowk and then laid down, disrupting the traffic movement. Some people called the police that the woman was creating ruckus in the middle of the road. No case has been registered in the matter so far. However, the police are looking for the woman. Pune Woman Rams Car Into Parked Vehicles, Creates Ruckus, Threatens to Disrobe Herself; Watch Video.

Here Is The Video Of The Incident:

Drunk woman enjoying her life in between the traffic on the road in Pune 😁 #Tipsy pic.twitter.com/UOVConGQO9 — QueenBee (@VaidehiTaman) August 4, 2021

“We are looking for the woman. While it seems from the video that the woman was under the influence of something, possibly alcohol, we can’t say that for sure since no medical test has been done. There is no doubt that her conduct was reckless,” reported The Indian Express quoting a senior officer from Pune City Police as saying.

The officer told the media house that people were also clapping when the woman laid on the road. He said that the police would also listen to her side of the story. Soon after the incident, the video went viral on social media.

