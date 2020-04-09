Quarantine Haircut Fails Are Hilarious AF! Netizens Trend #CoronaCut on Twitter By Sharing Worst Haircut Pics and They Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Quarantine haircut fails (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ever since the Coronavirus lockdown has been imposed in countries across the world, only people in the essential services are working. Salons and parlours do not fall into the essential category and these beauty care establishments will be closed for months. So a lot of people are opting to get their haircuts at home. It could be someone cutting their own hair, helping their partner to cut theirs or family members. And as a lot of quarantine activities are being shared on Twitter, pictures of #Coronacut are also being shared online. Quarantine haircut fails with before and after pictures are trending online in the past few days and the results are hilarious.

In the last few days of the quarantine period, the searches for "how to cut your own hair men" had spiked on Google. A lot of people wanted to know how to trim their hair or give a haircut at home. Meanwhile, some people were also discussing their quarantine beard. With the situation of Coronavirus still being too grim, it looks like the lockdown will last more. And thus people have opted to cut their hair at home. #CoronaCut is becoming an emerging trend on Twitter. And the pictures show that not everyone is a great hairdresser.

Check Some Pictures of Quarantine Haircut Fails:

How Bad Could it Get?

Hubby needed a trim and we figured, why not? How bad a job could I possibly do? #coronacut #thehorror pic.twitter.com/oRCRZOcgj8 — LeAnne Cantrell (@kidsensela) April 6, 2020

Wow, That Looks Professional

Daughter cut her own hair yesterday, I have to say I love it#covidhaircut pic.twitter.com/v6C8eWO29C — Claire Marsden 🌿 (@occulife) April 8, 2020

Traumatic Experience For Some

Ok @MikailiR decided to give himself a haircut. The bold spots you see in the picture are chunks of hair he somehow cut out. The front view is too traumatic to share in these difficult times pic.twitter.com/RSS3RYKmf9 — Marina (@BokoniMarina) April 8, 2020

Fading Haircut

gave my man a quarantine fade 💖 pic.twitter.com/bHi6O7msOD — badgirlkiki (@badgirIkiki) April 8, 2020

Becoming Mohawks

Oops

Me emerging from quarantine after giving myself haircuts during the lockdown pic.twitter.com/S9G7aia6WQ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 5, 2020

Haircut From Granddaughter

#CoronaHaircut #covidhaircut Got my 7 year granddaughter to cut my hair. At least looking like a leper from behind people are keeping 2 meters away 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1nXwvNZtOx — JL (@kyr10) April 7, 2020

Best Tip Ever!

The local salon has bang cutting survival tips on their window. Best thing I’ve seen all week. pic.twitter.com/wejsQv4ypJ — Stacy Kennedy (@MrsMarambio) April 7, 2020

So a lot of people have tried out getting haircuts at home and like we can see not everyone has succeeded that well. But well, thankfully no one has to go out for some time due to the quarantine, so there's no too much sulking about everyone seeing it? Have you thought about cutting your own hair during this lockdown?