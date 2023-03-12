Rakhi Sawant unveiled her new song "Jhootha" recently. At the song launch, she broke down and screamed while talking about how people have been making fun of her life crisis. Speaking about the video of the song, it shows how a fan floored her by gifting her a car, proposed to her and married her and then how cheated on her when she left home to be with her dying mother. At the song launch, Rakhi broke down with a scream as she addressed trolls for how they make fun of her situation. Rakhi Sawant Cries Uncontrollably As She Talks About Her Secret Wedding to Adil Durrani (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Of Her Song Launch Where She Breaks Down:

Watch The Jhootha Song Video Here:

