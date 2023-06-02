XXX website OnlyFans is only getting more and more popular. Right from major celebs to teachers to now, even tennis players are joining the XXX website. Sofya Zhuk, a former juniors winner at Wimbledon, has revealed that she will also be joining the XXX OnlyFans. According to The Sun, Zhuk, who retired from tennis in 2020 owing to back problems, claimed she is setting up an account on OnlyFans, a XXX subscription-based social media platform where users can sell and/or buy XXX content, but she would not pose entirely naked.

Instead, she wants to take pictures of herself wearing bikinis and cocktail gowns, similar to the images she posts to her 175,000-follower Instagram account. The Russian woman, age 23, is an entrepreneur and model who resides in Miami, Florida. Meet Renee Gracie, Australian Racer-Turned-Pornstar, Says ‘It Has Been the Best Thing I Have Done.’

According to her Instagram, Zhuk is the owner of a number of companies, including Boy Toys, a rental agency for opulent automobiles, yachts, jets, planes, and jet skis, as well as a health and beauty resort in Miami. On July 11, 2015, Sofya Zhuk of Russia celebrated her victory over Anna Blinkova of Russia in the Girls Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Day 12 of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships. When she gave up tennis at the age of 20, the former tennis pro was said to have relocated to Miami.

After winning the junior girls' title at Wimbledon in 2015, Zhuk was ecstatic. As an unseeded 15-year-old, she defeated fellow Russian and No. 12-ranked junior Anna Blinkova to win the championship in straight sets. Zhuk stopped playing tennis in 2020 due to back problems after enduring agony.

"My body needed rest. I was in so much trouble that even the doctors wouldn’t treat me. I don’t normally digest protein, so the discs in my vertebrae behave like those of a 60-year-old," she told German newspaper Bild. Zhuk's most recent professional contest was a loss in Wimbledon's first-round qualifying in 2019.

She climbed as high as No. 116 in the WTA singles rankings in December 2018. Uncertainty surrounds the price Zhuk is charging for users to access her content on OnlyFans. In addition, the availability of the content is yet uncertain.

