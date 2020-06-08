Meet Renee Gracie, Australian Racer-Turned-Pornstar, Says ‘It Has Been the Best Thing I Have Done’ After Joining the Adult Industry

Renee Gracie (Photo Credits: Twiiter)

Ex-Australian V8 Supercar driver Renne Gracie has changed paths in her career and has become an adult model after quitting racing. A few years back, Gracie became the first full-time Supercars racer in Australia but a dip in form, poor results and lack of funding saw her being replaced by another driver in 2017 And owing to the financial difficulties, she decided against pursuing her career in motorsports.

After giving up her racing dream, Gracie worked at a local yard before switching to the adult industry. The former racer revealed that since the switch, she has been in a better financial situation. Gracie managed to earn around $3000 in her first week and now has more than 7000 subscribers on her OnlyFans.

‘I wasn't getting the results and couldn't get the funding. I tried to do my best but it got to a point where my dream vanished. It has been the best thing I have done in my whole life. It has put me in a financial position I could never have dreamt of and I really enjoy it.’ Gracie was quoted saying by Australia’s Daily Telegraph.

‘I sell those photos and people tip me. I have a 30-year housing loan that I am about to pay off in 12 months’ she added. Gracie also revealed that he da knows about this and his proud of her current financial position.

‘Believe it or not my Dad knows about it and supports it. I think you could say my Dad is actually proud because of the financial position I am in and what I have been able to do with the site. You look at what I have achieved not what I am doing, it has been a success.’ She continued.

Renee Gracie rose to prominence in 2015 when she paired up with Simona de Silvestro in 2015 to take part in Australia's iconic Bathurst 1000 Supercar race. The duo were the first female pair since 1998 to take part in the race.