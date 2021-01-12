While millions have lost their jobs and thousands of small businesses have shut their services, there is this one company which has thrived during the pandemic—Amazon. E-commerce’s continued growth and dominance in online retailing are massive. Its delivery network is increasing rapidly, and it appears there may have some major innovations too. An Amazon delivery boy was captured, distributing parcels in style. Riding a horse amid the snow-clad roads in Kashmir, the man was seen delivering Amazon package to consumers, while following the COVID-19 protocols. The video has gone viral on social media, and it shows the company’s business innovation. No matter, how difficult the journey is, Amazon’s parcels will be delivered. Amazon Delivery Guy Saves Old Husky Dog From Drowning in Pool, Owner Writes a Thankful Note to CEO Jeff Bezos!

A few days ago, reports surfaced on the internet stating that the e-commerce giant bought jets from Delta and WestJet airlines to boost its growing delivery network and get orders to shoppers faster. Now it seems like they are set to deliver products on time, even in the snow-clad areas where riding two-wheelers may not be a great option, but horses are a big thumbs up. PTI photojournalist, Umar Ganie shared the video on his Twitter account. It shows the Amazon delivery boy wearing a face mask and riding a horse before stopping on his way to deliver the product to its customer. The clip is from Srinagar, Kashmir and the area is covered in snow.

Amazon never fails to deliver its products on time.Salute to this genius delivery boy from kashmir ,despite heavy snow he delivers the product. #Kashmir. @amazonIN @amazon @AmazonHelp Tag @amazonIN https://t.co/JlQ9ydZVlu — Faza Zainab (@faza_zainab) January 12, 2021

What an innovative way! This is sure a smart way to get your products delivered. Following social distancing, while giving the product to the customer, the Amazon delivery boy’s unique style is surely winning hearts and says a lot about the e-commerce giant.

