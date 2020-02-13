'Savita Bhabhi Tu Itech Thamb' Hoardings Pop Up in Pune and Nobody Knows the Reason (See Pictures)

Pune hoardings with Savita Bhabhi written on it (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Pune woke to some interesting hoardings on Thursday morning. Along the sides of the busy street, some new hoardings have cropped up. Huge hoardings read, 'Savita Bhabhi tu ithech thamb!' ('Savita Bhabhi, you stay here!') The billboards with these captions have emerged in multiple locations in the city. Nobody knows what it means or who put it up there. The hoardings have become among the hot discussions in the city. And people have derived various meanings of the hoardings. Savita Bhabhi is a pornographic cartoon character who is known for role as a housewife. The comic strip is quite popular in India and has been converted into a subscription-based strip. 'Indian College Girls' XXX Videos Most Searched in India While Sunny Leone, Mia Khalifa and Dani Daniels Most Loved Pornstars on Pornhub in 2019.

The hoardings have come upon buildings, treetops and many other places. Many people think the hoardings are teasers of some upcoming movie. Others believe they it could for some serials, Netflix shows or maybe other similar programs. Without names of brands or anything else, the hoardings have indeed stirred discussions in Pune. Meanwhile, some people would have attempted mischief by putting up the boards.

However, most people speculate it is some advertisement. There are also talks that it may be a teaser for advertisement or fashion designing. Savita Bhabhi has been a controversial figure in India with people demanding the ban of the comic strip at multiple times. Now, it is only available online where subscription is required. Hence, the latest 'Savita Bhabhi' hoardings have only added to more questions in the minds of people of Pune.