Mumbai, March 28: A CEO allegedly punished employees by making them write a line 100 times for not calling her "Ma'am" because she did not like it when someone called her by her name. The punishment is seen as given to the students in the schools for not repeating some mistakes. The employees were told to write, "I will not call you by your name."

A Reddit post titled "Got asked to write a line 100 times as punishment" mentioned an incident that happened to senior employees and highlighted how they were punished. It mentioned that a Reddit user's friend worked at an agency under a female CEO who did not like it when someone called her by her name. US: Teacher Holds Onto Coffee While ‘Attempting’ To Stop Student Fight at Harwood Junior High in Texas, Video Goes Viral.

The employee at the agency said, "Hamari CEO ko nai pasand if someone calls her by her name and not MA'AM..." The employee said a senior called her by name asking for a meeting, "XYZ when is the meeting today?" then the CEO lost it. Following this, he made the senior write "I will not call you by your name" 100 times, like a "School wali punishment." The senior completed writing it and submitted a paper to the CEO by the EOD.

The Reddit user who posted about this said that he was disgusted at this, and his friend clarified that the CEO had been asking her to call her "Ma'am" for a year. Users reacted to this post and shared what they thought about "School wali punishment" by the CEO.

One user said that he addressed her senior by the name and juniors as "Sir" or "Ma'am", but his senior did not have any problem with that. Another said, "I would have written "I Quit" once." A different user also said he should have written, "XYZ his is my resignation" instead. A user asked about the name of the company, but the person who posted on Reddit refused to give it, saying that his friend worked there. Another said, "The CEO treated that senior as a kid," Studio Ghibli-Style Images Go Viral: What Is Studio Ghibli? How To Create Ghibli Portraits on ChatGPT? Exploring the Iconic Animation Style and OpenAI Image Generator.

The Reddit post attracted a lot of punishment online, and many who replied criticised such behaviour in a corporate setting. The netizens called the person who wrote 100 times a "fool" by some for taking such punishment. The punishment for calling the CEO by name was imposed immediately and in public, letting everyone know what he did and preventing others from repeating the mistake.

