In a shocking incident at Harwood Junior High in Bedford, Texas, a teacher was caught on video holding onto a cup of coffee while "attempting" to break up a violent student fight. The altercation, which took place just after 8 AM, saw two students engaged in a brutal fight in the school’s courtyard, with around 100 people witnessing the scene. While the school resource officer quickly took control of the situation, the teacher’s response to the altercation, casually holding coffee, raised eyebrows. Bedford police have made a referral to the Tarrant County Juvenile Justice Center, while the school principal assured parents that the incident is being thoroughly investigated. The school emphasized that such behavior is unacceptable, and those involved will face consequences in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct. US: High School Basketball Coach Fired for Grabbing Player’s Ponytail After Championship Loss (Watch Video).

Texas Teacher Holds Coffee While ‘Stopping’ Brutal Student Fight

NEW: Junior high student gets brutally beaten at Harwood Junior High in Bedford, Texas, teacher 'attempts' to break up the fight but doesn't bother to put his coffee down. This clown should be fired immediately. The Bedford Police Department says they have made a referral to… pic.twitter.com/TPnHRCwnfu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 28, 2025

