Desi TV serials are the best. Hate it or not, you can’t unsee it. Anything can happen in TV serials—a human can magically transform into a snake, dead people can come back, love, at first sight, is possible, women can wear their jewellery and makeup to bed and now it seems, doctors can use bathroom scrubbers to save patients! Yes, this recent addition was from an episode of a Zee Bangla TV serial, ‘Krishnakoli,’ a romantic drama series which has now gone massively viral. Thanks to the doctor who used scotch brite bathroom scrubber as a defibrillator machine to save a patient during an intense hospital scene. Believe it or not, the scene happened, and Twitterati is choking out of laughter. Ridiculous Scenes From Indian Soaps That Would Make You Want to Switch Off the TV!

The video screenshot of the intense scene from the Bangla TV serial was shared on Twitter. The doctors can be seen using scotch brite bathroom brush used as medical equipment to give the dying man an electric shock. To be honest, any sane person would lose their minds watching this, and so did the people on the internet.

Check Out the Pics:

ZEE Bangla TV serial🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uuR5G55kLb — R Bhaduri (@r_bhaduri) August 20, 2020

A short clip of the viral scene was later uploaded on YouTube, that shows what led the doctor to use bathroom scrubs to save the dying man. “I cannot say anything about him. We are trying our level best,” the doctor informed as he proceeds to use the defibrillator machine that sends an electric current through the chest of a patient to stop trembling muscles of the heart. It was surely a heart-stopping moment for the viewers!

Here's the Teaser Video of the Episode:

People are choking out of laughter. Besides, the scrubbers were wired! Check out some of the hilarious reactions as the video goes hilariously viral.

Check Tweets:

Jibon mane Zee Bangla 😂😂 — Soham Mukherjee (@isohamm) August 20, 2020

Anything Can Happen in Desi Serials!

Forgot everything.. but who gave entry to relatives inside the ICU/EMERGENCY ROOM while defibrillation 😂😂😂 Mama outside the ICU should be fined.. 😂 — 'सर्वोत्तम' श्टार लॉर्ड 🌟 (@star_lord_85) August 21, 2020

LOL

After this pic went viral, I enquired about the show from my bong friends (and their mothers) Apparently this episode aired yesterday or day before and not only relatives, someone on gunpoint from another Dr (bad guy) rescued the patient only to make him treat through this one 😂 — 🅰️ (@SubtlySomebody) August 21, 2020

Hahahaha

I think that doctor scrubbed patient's chest hair with those to bring him back from coma. Such a genius.! — Sunil Naik (@sunilinaik33) August 20, 2020

Twitterati Can't Stop Laughing!

I cant move on from this... ive been laughing for 5 minutes straight... 😂😂😂😂 — Indus lady (@lovelysanatani) August 20, 2020

Surely, TV serials can come up with anything. Using scotch brite as defibrillator machine was something that no one could imagine, except for the desi TV serials. We hope that the dying man in the scene is saved, as the main characters of the serial seem to have more secrets to unlock.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).