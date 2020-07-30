An otter escaped its death from a dangerous prey by seeking the help of a man's boat in Alaska recently. The otter was being chased by a killer whale when the quick-thinking otter climbed upon a man's boat and rested on the deck right next to the engine. John Dornellas who is a freediving professional took out his boat in Alaska's Halibut Cove Lagoon when he saw an incredible sight of a potential hunt in the sea. But the prey managed to evade the predator of a killer whale by jumping on Dornellas boat. He posted a video of the incident on his Instagram and it is just incredible to see how close the killer whale passed. Do You Remember Tahlequah the Killer Whale That Carried Dead Calf for 17 Days? She Is Pregnant Again! (See Pictures).

John Dornellas called it an "unreal experience" in his caption and if you have a look at the video, you will get the chills too. The footage shows the otter jumping on the deck until the camera pans out showing a killer whale passing through! He mentioned that he saw the chase between the two from a distance and also wrote, "I have to say, this is not how I imagined how my morning would start." The video is going viral. Humpback Whale Mother Protects Calf From Pod of Killer Whales Off Coast of Western Australia, Rare Occurrence Captured on Drone (Watch Video).

The sight of the killer whale is so scary! Imagine had it also pushed onto the boat in search of the otter, the scene would be dangerous. The man is heard saying, "Hey buddy, I am not going to hurt you," when the otter is seen confused whether it is safe to jump back into the waters. It is rare to see such occurrences up so close. Something very similar also took place years ago, when a sea otter jumped on a boat to safety but the pup was killed by the whale. In that heartwrenching footage, the mother was seen mourning for the loss of her baby right after she managed to safety.

There have been similar videos which have captured otters jumping to safety on boats from whales. These incidences are a reminder of the cruel side of survival in nature.

