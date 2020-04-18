Sex For Rent! US Landlords Play Dirty With Tenants Who Cannot Afford Payment Due to Financial Crisis Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Sexual favour as rent (Photo Credits: File Image)

The ongoing Coronavirus crisis has badly hit a lot of people around the world. Many people have lost their jobs and those with daily wage as income are struggling to survive. Adding to the worsening situation are some landlords in the US who are coercing their tenants into sexual favours as rent. Those who cannot afford to pay the rent are being allegedly taken advantage of by their landlords. According to a new report, the number of complaints of sexual harassment by landlords has increased since the COVID 19 pandemic. Maharashtra Government Instructs Landlords Not to Take Rent or Evict Tenants For Next Three Months Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

According to Buzzfeed News, Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women recorded 10 cases of sexual harassment by landlords, a number that has spiked in two days than over two years. One of the examples they state, a woman messaged a landlord inquiring about affordable properties and in return, she received a dick pic. The cases have spiked in Chicago as well. Sheryl Ring, the legal director at Open Communities told the report, "Since this started, [landlords] have been taking advantage of the financial hardships many of their tenants have in order to coerce their tenants into a sex-for-rent agreement — which is absolutely illegal." She added, "We’ve heard some landlords are attempting to use the situation where a tenant falls behind to pressure a tenant into exchanging sex for rent."

The federal Fair Housing Act protects tenants from sexual discrimination by landlords. There are housing laws that ban sexual harassment for discrimination in some states. The cases of landlords harassing their tenants are not unheard of, but now that coronavirus crisis has put people in financial hardships. It thus makes the tenants more vulnerable. Ring mentioned that tenants should not give in to their landlord's demands or compromise, but instead take legal aid. Ring told the report that it is important to know one's rights. "Even now, just because courts are closed to most things, it doesn't mean you do not have recourse right now and can't be protected."

It is thus important to report such matters or seek legal help at the earliest. In Australia, the government issued a circular to ban the eviction of renters for six months amid the coronavirus outbreak. Similar announcements have been made in different states of India as well. At a time of crisis, it is important to stand by and support the vulnerable.