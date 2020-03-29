Australia Bars Eviction of Tenants for 6 Months Amid COVID-19 Spread, Restricts Gathering of People to 2 at a Time; Here Are Other Announcements

Coronavirus | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Canberra, March 29: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday issued a circular banning the eviction of renters for six months amid the coronavirus outbreak. The government issued the order after various reports arrived that renters were asked to vacate their place resultiing in failing to pay the rents. Also, the Australian PM barred gathering of more than two people. Here are other announcements.

Announcing about the major decision, the Prime Minister said, as quoted by Yahoo Finance, "If they are unable to meet their commitments...there would be a moratorium on evictions for the next six months under those rental arrangements." Morrision even encouraged landlords to enter discussions with tenants in order to support Aussies in financial strain." The government also said that they are mulling a moratorium on evictions of persons to give some relief in the time of crisis. Coronavirus Outbreak: Australia Announces $678 Million Health Support Package.

In his message to the tenants, Morrison said, "My message to tenants, particularly commercial tenants, and commercial landlords, is a very straightforward one - we need you to sit down, talk to each other and work this out." Adding on, he said, "There is no rule book for this. We are in unchartered territory, but the goal should be shared and that is a business that can reopen on the other side, not weighed down by excessive debts because of rental arrears."

Apart from this, Morrison asked the people not to come out of houses unless for essential shopping. Also, he barred gathering of two people at same place and closed all public places. In his address, Morrision said that all aged more than 70 years should stay at home and self-isolate to prevent from coronavirus. PM Morrison also said that small businesses have been offered a $100 billion lifeline, with the big banks promising to defer their loan repayments.