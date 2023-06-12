Mumbai, June 12: An initiative to discourage tourists to nudist beaches from having sex on the sand and in the dunes has been launched in a town in the southern Netherlands.

Public sex is prohibited, the dunes are legally off limits, and there is 'increased monitoring' to prevent 'sexual meeting place activities in the dunes, nature reserve, and beach', according to revised seafront signs posted by Veere municipality on Thursday. Goa's First Sex Shop 'Kama Gizmos' Closed by Panchayat a Month After Its Opening.

A steady stream of complaints to the local government, water board, and nature organisation about sex acts performed by 'naked recreationists' and hints that some groups were setting up dates in advance led to the development of 'Project Oranjezon', or orange sun.

In a statement to the Observer, Veere's mayor, Frederiek Schouwenaar, said that the dunes are enormously important to the local community and must be protected from undesirable behaviour that damages the natural environment and can disturb other tourists.

"To preserve public safety and order, this is a crucial step", he added. The government will no longer issue warnings; instead, quick 'verbal' enforcement and eight new information boards will drive the point home.

The campaign was backed by the SGP, a conservative, Calvinist party that received the most votes in municipal elections. We greatly appreciate the fact that our mayor is taking enforcement action: these excesses need to be combated, Perry de Visser, a party spokesperson, told the Observer. French Couple Steal Sand From Pristine Sardinian Beach on Italian Island; Faces Jail Upto Six Years.

Regular complaints are made to the municipality and neighbourhood organisation, and therefore we commend the firm council response, he stated.

