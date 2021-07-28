Jaipur, July 27: During the ongoing holy month of Shravan, a devotee of lord Shiva has expressed his devotion quite differently on the pious land of Pushkar in Rajasthan by making 108 coloured Shiva lingams.

The devotee is well-known sand artist Ajay Rawat, who expressed his devotion for Lord Shiva and prayed for the well-being of the nation by creating 108 Shiva lingams in different colours. Thousands of devotees are visiting these Shiva lingams to offer their prayers in the holy month of Shravan. Shravan Somvar 2021 Messages in Hindi: Har Har Mahadev HD Images, WhatsApp Greetings, Quotes, SMS and Facebook Status for Family and Friends.

View Tweet With Photos of Sand Art by Ajay Rawat:

Rawat said, "This is a holy month and lakhs of devotees are offering their prayers to Lord Shiva. Hence I thought of expressing my devotion differently and made these colourful Shiva lingams."

