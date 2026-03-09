Jaipur, March 9: The met department has sounded a heatwave alert in parts of Rajasthan for Monday and Tuesday as mercury has started touching new highs in different areas of the state. The temperature is crossing the 40 degree celsius mark for the first time this season. During the last 24 hours, Pilani in Jhunjhunu district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.2 degree celsius, while Barmer touched 40 degree celsius. Several parts of Barmer and Balotra experienced heatwave conditions on Sunday, with bright sunshine in the morning followed by mild to moderate hot winds during the day.

Other cities also recorded high temperatures, including Bikaner at 39.4 degree celsius, Churu at 39.1 degree celsius, Jaisalmer at 39.2 degree celsius, Jodhpur at 38.8 degree celsius, and Phalodi at 38.2 degree celsius. These areas also experienced mild heatwave conditions. Heat Waves and Drought Are a Devastating One-two Punch. They’re Coming Faster and Faster.

On Sunday, parts of the state experienced scorching conditions, while more than 15 cities, including Jaipur, Udaipur, Ajmer and Kota, recorded maximum temperatures of 36 degree celsius or above. According to the India Meteorological Department Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, there is no immediate relief from the heat, and temperatures across the state are expected to rise by another 2–3 degree celsius over the next week. The department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions on Monday and Tuesday in Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Balotra.

The temperature in Jaipur has been rising continuously over the past week. On March 1, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degree celsius, which increased steadily each day, reaching 37.1 degree celsius on Sunday. Residents are already feeling the impact of the rising heat. Strong sunshine from early morning continues until evening, forcing many people to avoid stepping out during the afternoon hours. Heatwave Alert: Heat Wave Likely in Northwest India Over Next 6 Days; Temperatures May Soar up to 42 Degrees Celsius in Delhi, Says IMD.

However, temperatures tend to drop quickly after sunset, providing some relief during the night. Several cities recorded maximum temperatures above 36 degree celsius on Sunday.

These included Pali 37.5 degree celsius, Jhunjhunu 37.4 degree celsius, Karauli 36.6 degree celsius, Fatehpur 38.5 degree celsius, Jalore 37.3 degree celsius, Dungarpur 37.3 degree celsius, Sri Ganganagar 37.4 degree celsius, Udaipur 36.3 degree celsius, Kota 36.7 degree celsius, Sikar 36 degree celsius, Bhilwara 36 degree celsius, Alwar 36.2 degree celsius and Ajmer 37 degree celsius.

