Mumbai, March 11: Prominent industrialist and agricultural visionary Nandkishor Kagliwal, the Founder-Chairman of the Nath Group of Industries, was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Science (Honoris Causa) on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The prestigious degree was awarded by the Rajasthan State Agricultural University during a formal ceremony in Jaipur.

The honor recognises Kagliwal’s five decades of pioneering contributions to Indian agriculture, specifically his role in developing high-productivity, pest-resistant seed technologies that have significantly bolstered the nation's food security and rural economy. The conferral ceremony was attended by leading academicians, government officials, and representatives from the agricultural sector. The university citation lauded Kagliwal not only for his entrepreneurial success but also for his deep-rooted commitment to social welfare. Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur To Be Conferred With Padma Shri Award For Contribution In Field Of Sports.

Nandkishor Kagliwal Conferred With Honorary Doctorate in Science

This latest recognition follows a previous honorary doctorate (D.Litt.) conferred upon him by SAGE University, Bhopal, last year, further solidifying his status as a thought leader in integrated rural development.

Nandkishor Kagliwal: A Legacy of Agricultural Transformation

Kagliwal’s impact on Indian farming began with the founding of Nath Bio-Genes in 1979. Under his stewardship, the company has grown into a science-based agritech leader, working with over 15,000 seed growers and providing quality seeds to nearly 6 million acres of farmland. His work has been instrumental in introducing hybrid rice and "Kashinath" cotton varieties, which have helped farmers achieve sustainable and nutritious yields across diverse climatic zones. Sachin Tendulkar Conferred With Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at BCCI Awards 2025, Receives Honour from ICC Chairman Jay Shah (Watch Video).

Beyond business, Kagliwal has pioneered "Integrated Agricultural Services Projects" in the Marathwada region, focusing on soil conservation and water management. His efforts have helped transform subsistence farming into a more viable and profitable profession for millions of small-scale farmers.

The honorary doctorate also acknowledges Kagliwal’s extensive work in building social infrastructure. He was a key figure in establishing the Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital and the Nath Valley School in Aurangabad, providing world-class healthcare and education to the regional community.

"This honor is a testament to the hard work of the thousands of farmers and scientists who work with us," Kagliwal stated in his acceptance speech. He emphasized that the future of India lies in "science-led agriculture" and urged the graduating students to focus on innovation that reaches the grassroots level.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).