Does Size Really Matter? This OG question has been the oldest debate known to mankind. While some believe it some, many think that even a small penis size is enough to give you perfectly orgasmic sex life. But what is the truth? It is a question that cannot be answered accurately. During the first few centimetres of the vagina, nerves give pleasure feeling during sex exist. Which is a more important fact than what its size is. A Twitter user started the debate all over again, wondering if 6 inches was good enough. Netizens had a lot to say. First Time Sex? From Protection to Easy Sex Positions, Things to Keep in Mind For an Intense Climax.

6 inches is kinda big pic.twitter.com/YYQbAJ24wO — 𓆉 (@y4ckyy) March 9, 2021

"6 inches is crazy & bound to bruise your cervix. 4 inches is better. I actually had a friend have to go to the emergency room because she slept with a guy that probably had 6 inches or more," wrote one Twitter user. Another person on Twitter said, "Unpopular opinion: porn has given us an unrealistic idea of what a dick should be like. In porn they’re always like 7 inches long and 3 inches wide, which is honestly probably just too big and it’s much bigger than average (which is 5 inches)". Well, there are a variety of opinion.

How to measure your penis correctly?

Every man can find many reasons why he needs to enlarge his penis. A man can get upset because his penis is not so big and he cannot satisfy his partner. Another man may think that his sex life is fine, but still, he suffers from a lack of self-confidence and self-esteem. Anyway, most men are not aware of what the ideal penis size should be. Furthermore, while one person considers 6 inches (15 cm) as sufficient, another man wants at least 9 inches (22 cm). Some still wonder the correct way to measure the penis size?

Different approaches to penis measurement can give you different results, but you need to be absolutely sure about your size. If you want to carefully measure your penis and record the size here's what you have to do: Many men want to measure penis length and penis circumference, but few know how to take proper measurements. Using the methods described below, you can finally get a medically-accurate measurement of your penis size.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).