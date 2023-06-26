If you are suffering from insomnia, have sex! Straight up. And if you do not have the right means to have sex, masturbate. The idea is that you might be able to get some sleep if you have the big O. According to research recently published in the Journal of Sleep Research, partnered sex that causes an orgasm shortens the time it takes for both men and women to fall asleep and enhances the quality of their sleep by several minutes. Woman’s Husband Has ‘Sexsomnia’ Aka He Performs Sex With Her in Sleep; Everything You Need To Know About the ‘Kinky’ Condition.

The study revealed no correlation between sexual activity without orgasm and masturbation (with orgasm or not). 256 participants—mostly students—male and female—at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands kept a sleep and sexual activity diary for 14 days. “The present studies confirm and significantly substantiate findings indicating that sexual activity and intimacy may improve sleep and overall well-being in both men and women and serve as a directive for future research,” the study read.

Menstruation, alcohol use, and "unusual events" that occurred before bed were also taken into consideration. The average time it took those who had coupled intercourse and orgasmed to fall asleep was 16 minutes, according to the researchers, as opposed to 17 minutes for people who had sex but didn't orgasm and 20 minutes for persons who didn't.

The average time it took for those who masturbated to fall asleep was 26 minutes. If they were able to have orgasm, that time was reduced to 19 minutes. For those who didn't masturbate, it was 20 minutes. The scientists discovered that having an orgasm causes the release of prolactin, a hormone that influences sexual and reproductive health, causes the development of breasts, and oxytocin, also known as the "love hormone," to occur.

A previous study suggested that having fantastic orgasms may be something you inherit from your parents. But regrettably, in 2020, 4 in 10 Americans said they had never actually had an orgasm. “The heightened effect of partnered sex may partly be explained by the increased neuroendocrine changes following intercourse-induced orgasm, in combination with the valuable effects of experiencing intimacy with one’s partner,” the study authors wrote.

