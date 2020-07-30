We see a lot of dreams every other day, while some have perfect relations to our life, others make no sense at all. Especially bad dreams that have terrible incidents can leave an impact on our lives. People have often said they dream of snakes and wake up completely drenched in sweat. Many take to social media asking 'What does snake in a dream mean?' Snakes are mostly associated with a negative connotation but some also consider it as a positive sign. The common meaning of seeing a snake in dreams means you are afraid of something in your life. Many say that it would be a warning of changes that are going to come in your life. How to Stop Getting Nightmares and Stressful Dreams? Tips to Get Uninterrupted Sleep Every Night and Wake Up Feeling Rested in the Morning!

Even if you see a snake in your house or one getting bitten by a snake, the meaning depends on the situations in your personal life. Also what the snake was doing in your dream decides how the dream is related to your lofe. In many traditions and cultures, snakes are associated with mythological symbols. As serpents regularly shed their skin, the reptiles are compared with upward growth like rebirth or transformation. World Sleep Day 2020: How Much Sleep Does Your Body Need Each Day Depending on Your Age.

Wha Does a Snake Bite in Dream Represent?

Snakebite could represent your innermost desires. It could be about something that has been bothering you, but was not acted upon. So it could be a wake-up call to not ignore the current situation. On a positive note, it could be a sign that a great change is coming into your life.

Seeing snakes could also be a sign for you to wake up and face your fears. It could be a sign for you to stop running away from situations, but rather face it and get ahead of the storm. Snakes may appear in your dreams when are in emotional distress. These crawling creatures can also represent anger or sadness. Some also say compare the serpent to a phallic symbol this portraying a sexual need that you have been suppressing. However, it may change from person to person depending on what the person is currently going through. Also, seeing dead snakes are considered as a positive sign as it symbolises the end of fear, cheat or temptation. The exact meaning of the snake in the dream can change depending on what exactly you saw and your present state of mind.

