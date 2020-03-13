World Sleep Day 2020: How Much Sleep Does Your Body Need Each Day Depending on Your Age

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

You know that not getting enough sleep can increase the chances of chronic diseases, obesity and overall mortality risk. Yet, many of us fail to get as much sleep as we need. But how do you know how many hours do you need to sleep in a day? While eight hours is a convenient starting point for adults but not so much for younger adults, children and the elderly. The amount of sleep that you need to get in a day, varies with your age. We give you a low-down.

Newborns Need 14-18 Hours of Sleep

Newborns between 0 to 3 months of age need significantly more amount of sleep as compared to toddlers. They need to rest to support their rapid mental and physical development.

Toddlers Need 11-14 Hours of Sleep

As your little one enters toddlerhood, their duration of sleep will gradually decrease. They should sleep for at least 11 hours a day and sleep more at night than day. Beating Insomnia: The Only 3 Tips You Need to Get the Best Night’s Sleep

Pre-Schoolers Need 10-13 Hours of Sleep

Pre-sshoolers aged between 3 to 5 years need to get solid 10 to 13 hours of sleep each day. The sleep time of your kindergartener will gradually decrease as they grow older.

School-Age Children Need 9-11 Hours of Sleep

School-going children should at least get nine hours of sleep each day. Since studies and electronic devices keep kids busy, it is essential to set a sleep schedule and enforce a regular bedtime routine. How to Lose Weight Naturally in Your Sleep: 4 Tips to Burn Fat While Sleeping.

Teenagers Need 8-10 Hours of Sleep

Teenagers typically stay awake late at night and have irregular sleep patterns which affect their biological clock and quality of sleep. If you have a teenager at home, ensure that they get good quality sleep for 8-10 hours a day.

Adults Need 7-9 Hours of Sleep

A specific cluster of neurons called the ventrolateral preoptic nucleus associated with regulating sleep patterns may slowly die as you get older. And while you may have a hard time falling asleep, try to get at least eight hours of sleep in a day.

Older Adults Need 7-8 Hours of Sleep

Older adults have trouble falling asleep, but they need a minimum of six hours of sleep in a day. However, the ideal sleeping range in older adults remains 7 to 8 hours. Sleeping More Than 8 Hours a Day? 5 Dangerous Side Effects of Oversleeping You Didn’t Know About.

Sleep isn't just a time for your body to rest, but you need sleep to allow your body to recover and repair. Besides, the glymphatic system, which is your brain's waste removal system, works to "wash" your brain while you sleep.

