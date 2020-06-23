If vivid dreams have been keeping you up at night, remember that you are not alone. Stress and your overwhelming emotions can all contribute to stressful thoughts and nightmares and in turn, throw off your sleep cycle. Stress is something all of us are experiencing after months of the pandemic. The amount of change, stress, and anxiety that you are experiencing right now is undoubtedly enough to carry over into sleep. While we struggle to restore normalcy in everyday life, it is essential to establish a nightly ritual that sets you up for more rest. Here's how.

How to Get Uninterrupted Sleep Every Night?

If you're having trouble getting restful sleep, one great way to ease yourself into sleep is by taking calming adaptogens and magnesium supplements. Magnesium helps promote relaxation and stress management. If you are experiencing distressing dreams every night, it is typically a sign that your stress and anxiety levels are too high. So it would help if you worked towards reducing your anxiety to get good-quality uninterrupted sleep. Postpartum Sleep Deprivation is Real: Here's How to Get More Sleep if You are a New Mum

Along with taking magnesium supplements, reduce your consumption of news and meditate for at least 10 to 20 minutes every day to help shift your focus away from anxiety-inducing thoughts. World Sleep Day 2020: How Much Sleep Does Your Body Need Each Day Depending on Your Age.

How to Stop Getting Persistent Nightmares?

As you try to relax during your bedtime, it some nightmare coping strategies may help. If your dream wakes you up in the middle of the night, it's essential to change the scenery to leave the nightmare behind. Keeping objects on your bedside table, like a book or a crossword puzzle, may stop you from grabbing for your phone. Beating Insomnia: The Only 3 Tips You Need to Get the Best Night’s Sleep.

Use these relaxing techniques until you have quieted your mind enough to feel relaxed again," she says. If you think it might take you more than 30 minutes, move out of your bed and sit in another comfortable place in your home.

